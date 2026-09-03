Ultimate Power Solution signs 12 deals during Middle East Energy 2026

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ultimate Power Solution Group, headquartered in the Sharjah International Airport Free Zone, announced the signing of more than 12 deals and commercial agreements with international and regional clients during its participation in Middle East Energy 2026 in Dubai, while showcasing a new generation of electric power generators supported by artificial intelligence, robotics, automation and advanced digital technologies.

The UAE company presented a model combining electric power generator manufacturing with artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced digital technologies.

It said its new products represent a strategic move towards developing the concept of the smart generator, keeping pace with rapid transformations in the global energy sector and strengthening the presence of UAE-made products in GCC, Arab and international markets.

The Group's stand attracted visitors, specialists, decision-makers, company representatives and trade delegations, as it showcased solutions aimed at transforming conventional generators into smarter systems capable of monitoring, control and analysing operational data, while supporting diagnostics and maintenance and improving operational efficiency.

Dr. Khaled Al Nablsee, Chairman of Ultimate Power Solution Group, said the strong turnout at the Group's stand reflected market interest in new solutions that go beyond the traditional concept of power generators.

He added, “During the exhibition, we presented a new UAE vision for the future of the energy industry, based on integrating engineering with artificial intelligence, robotics and automation. Our goal is for products manufactured in the UAE to carry added technological value that enables them to compete with the world's leading manufacturers.”

Al Nablsee said the Group is working to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the UAE and develop Made in the UAE products, supporting its plans to expand across GCC and Arab markets.

He explained that the factory enables integrated manufacturing operations to be carried out within the UAE. Ultimate Power Solution aims to expand the regional and international presence of its UAE-manufactured products, leveraging its industrial and engineering capabilities and the country's position as an industrial and logistics hub, while focusing on developing more efficient, intelligent and sustainable power generation solutions.