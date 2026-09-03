Saadiyat Cultural District museums strengthen integration of cultural ecosystem

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi have launched the "Member September" initiative for the first time, offering a shared membership experience that gives members broader opportunities to explore Abu Dhabi's cultural and knowledge landscape and benefit from an integrated range of benefits, offers, events and exclusive experiences throughout September.

The initiative strengthens integration among the institutions of Saadiyat Cultural District and reinforces its position as an integrated global cultural destination.

The initiative introduces a new model of integration among Saadiyat Cultural District museums by extending membership benefits across all three institutions.

Throughout September, active members of any participating museum will enjoy complimentary general admission to all three museums, allowing them to move seamlessly between distinctive cultural and educational experiences and engage more broadly with the cultural, historical and scientific content offered within Saadiyat Cultural District in a single destination.

The experience takes museum members on a journey spanning culture, history and nature, from exploring the history and rich heritage of the UAE at Zayed National Museum, to discovering stories of humanity and the connections between civilisations throughout the ages at Louvre Abu Dhabi, and embarking on a journey through billions of years of natural history and the evolution of life on Earth at Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

To enrich the membership experience and deepen members' engagement with the museums, their collections and programmes, each museum will dedicate a "Members' Day" featuring exclusive tours, distinctive dining experiences, as well as special offers and benefits.

As part of efforts to expand the museum membership community and encourage a wider audience to build a lasting relationship with Abu Dhabi's cultural institutions, the three museums are offering a 30 percent discount on new memberships throughout September using the promotional code MESEP30.

To join the membership programmes, visitors can access the websites of Louvre Abu Dhabi (https://www.louvreabudhabi.ae/join-andsupport#becomeamember), Zayed National Museum (https://zayednationalmuseum.ae/en/get-involved/membership), and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi (https://www.nhmad.ae/en/membership).

Throughout September, Saadiyat Cultural District invites its members to broaden their horizons of discovery and experience a diverse range of cultural and educational offerings brought together in one destination.