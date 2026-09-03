UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation unveils 2026–27 Emirates Champions Season

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation has unveiled its 2026-27 Emirates Champions Season, featuring nine national championships and seven international commitments.

Running from September 2026 to June 2027, the domestic calendar aims to broaden participation across age categories, develop athletes and provide clubs and academies with a year-round competitive pathway into the national teams.

The season opens with the UAE Kickboxing Championship for seniors in September, followed by the UAE Muay Thai Championship for youth in October.

The UAE Muay Thai Cup will be contested over three rounds, beginning in Abu Dhabi in November, followed by Dubai in December and the final in January 2027.

The programme continues with the Ramadan Muay Thai Tournament and Ramadan Kickboxing Tournament in February and March, followed by the UAE Open Muay Thai Championship for seniors in April and the UAE Kickboxing Championship for seniors and juniors in May.

The season concludes in June with the Sports Season Closing Ceremony and Champions Honouring.

UAE national teams also have seven international commitments between August and December 2026, including the Arab Muay Thai Championship for youth and juniors in Libya, Kickboxing World Cup in Hungary, Muay Thai World Championship in Kosovo, Kickboxing World Championship for youth in Italy, Muay Thai World Championship for youth in Greece, Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Riyadh and Asian Kickboxing Championship in Cambodia.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, Vice President of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), and President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations, thanked the UAE leadership for supporting sport, athletes, and the Federation's programmes.

Al Neyadi said, “We are pleased to launch the new season’s calendar under the banner of the ‘Emirates Champions Season’, in line with the Federation’s vision and strategy to keep advancing both sports toward leading positions on the global stage, to continue our work in identifying and developing talent, and to strengthen the wider ecosystem of both disciplines, foremost among them our clubs and academies.”

He added that the calendar provides athletes across age categories with regular opportunities to compete and improve their standards, while strengthening national team preparations for international competitions.

“The goal is simple: to send athletes onto Arab, continental and world stages ready to represent the UAE with the honour the country deserves,” he said.