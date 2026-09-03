Kinetiz boosts readiness for first A2RL race outside Abu Dhabi

IMOLA, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Kinetiz is stepping up preparations for its first Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) race outside Yas Marina Circuit, using high-precision simulation technology to prepare for the challenges of Italy's Imola Circuit.

C.K., Director of the UAE Kinetiz team, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that Imola's elevation changes, tight corners and limited overtaking space present significantly different technical challenges from Yas Marina Circuit.

Ahead of Saturday's race, he said the team had developed a high-precision simulation system that closely replicates real track conditions, enabling it to test the autonomous car under different scenarios, push its performance limits and continuously refine its algorithms using the resulting data.

Preparations have focused particularly on complex corners combining changes in elevation and direction, which require highly precise calculations within the autonomous driving algorithms to maintain performance and safety.

The team analyses data including tyre and track temperatures, friction levels, steering limits, acceleration and braking. C.K. said adapting to changing track and environmental conditions is crucial because the car's settings cannot remain fixed under all circumstances.

Advanced simulation also allows the team to explore the car's limits more safely before taking to the circuit, reducing risks associated with testing at high speeds.

The car can reach approximately 250 kilometres per hour, although C.K. stressed that outright speed alone does not determine performance. Acceleration, cornering speed, braking points and acceleration when exiting corners are also decisive in producing competitive lap times.

Kinetiz's participation in A2RL also aims to advance technologies beyond racing, contributing to the future development of autonomous driving and its wider applications across the mobility sector.