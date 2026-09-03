Dubai Police seizes 13,657 electric scooters in 8 months for traffic violations

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police continues its intensive traffic campaigns to stop riders of electric scooters who fail to comply with traffic rules and regulations, taking legal action against them to protect their safety and that of other road users, and to prevent accidents and their consequences, including fatalities, severe injuries, and permanent disabilities.

Brig. Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, affirmed that field traffic teams will not tolerate dangerous behaviours committed by some scooter riders, most notably riding on roads with speed limits exceeding 60 km/h, despite the availability of designated safe paths for them across various areas of the emirate.

He added that the campaign teams will continue to monitor and stop violating scooter riders, particularly those riding against traffic, using pavements, commercial markets, and narrow alleys, crossing roads in a dangerous manner, moving between lanes across road dividers, and riding in non-designated areas, as these behaviours pose a direct threat to their lives and the lives of others.

Brig. Juma Salem bin Suwaidan emphasised the need for scooter riders to comply with safety requirements, including wearing a helmet that meets specifications and a reflective vest, adhering to traffic signals, signs, and police instructions, ensuring the scooter is equipped with a white front light and reflector, and a red rear light and reflector, as well as ensuring the brakes are in good working condition before use.

Additionally, the Director of the General Department of Traffic called on scooter riders to act responsibly, not to endanger their lives or the lives of others, and to strictly adhere to designated paths, speed limits, and safety requirements.

He stressed that compliance with the law is not an option, but a fundamental responsibility that contributes to protecting lives and enhancing safety and security on the emirate's roads.