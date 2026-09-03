Private Education Committee of Education, Human Development and Community Development Council discusses new academic year developments, priorities

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, chaired a meeting of the Council’s Private Education Committee to discuss developments following the start of the 2026–2027 academic year, key new education policies and developments, and a number of shared priorities for the period ahead.

H.H. Sheikha Mariam emphasised the importance of integrated efforts to provide a holistic educational experience that places students at the heart of its priorities, supports and enables teachers in their role, and strengthens the partnership between schools, families and the wider community.

These efforts contribute to developing students’ skills, reinforcing their national identity and values, and preparing them for the future.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, presented key developments for the new academic year across public and private education, including the implementation of the National Education Charter, the development of curricula, educational pathways and subjects, the strengthening of foundational skills, and enhancements to the assessment system.

She also highlighted approaches to the balanced and effective use of technology in education, informed by evidence from educational trials and practices, as well as efforts to advance AI education and train and empower teachers to integrate AI into teaching and learning.

Mohamed Taj Al Deen Ahmed Al Qadi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, presented key initiatives for the new academic year across schools in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including the development of programs and policies aimed at strengthening national identity, developing literacy skills, advancing students’ AI capabilities, supporting student health and wellbeing, enhancing the quality of education based on evidence, and developing student talent.

Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, presented a number of key initiatives for Dubai’s education sector, including enhancing the quality assurance system, strengthening student safety, promoting the safe and responsible use of technology and AI in education, and expanding educational opportunities and skills development for diverse groups of students.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, outlined key areas of focus for education in the emirate of Sharjah in the coming period, including expanding the early education sector, assessing the quality of nurseries and schools, developing approaches to measuring student skills, and strengthening research in schools.

The Committee discussed a number of priority areas aimed at continuing to advance education across the UAE, including curriculum development; strengthening Arabic language, reading and writing skills; reinforcing values and national identity; attracting teachers and education professionals and developing their capabilities; enhancing the alignment of education data across entities through the use of advanced technologies and leveraging it to support decision-making; and further developing evidence- and outcomes-based approaches to school performance evaluation.

The Committee also discussed ways to strengthen integration across education entities and enhance the exchange of data, expertise and practices between the public and private education sectors, in support of schools and teachers, improved education quality, and sustainable impact on students and education outcomes.

The meeting was attended by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council; Mohamed Taj Al Deen Ahmed Al Qadi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge; Aisha Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; and Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority.