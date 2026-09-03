Tadweer Group equips young ambassadors to promote waste reduction, recycling

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has concluded the 2026 edition of Tawa’aia, its Awareness Ambassador Programme, equipping 25 young participants with the sustainability knowledge, communication skills and practical experience to promote responsible resource use within their communities.

The programme supports Tadweer Group’s efforts to strengthen community participation in the circular economy. It develops young people’s ability to explain how waste prevention, reuse and recycling preserve the value of materials, and to make these practices relevant to different audiences.

Abdulwahed Juma, Communications & Awareness Executive Director at Tadweer Group, said, “Advancing the circular economy requires investment in people alongside infrastructure and technology. Through Tawa’aia, we are developing young advocates who can translate our resource recovery ambitions into practical action within their communities. Our aim is for their impact to extend beyond the programme, encouraging others to reduce waste, embrace reuse and recognise the value of the resources they use every day.”

The eight-day programme combined environmental learning with public speaking, teamwork and problem-solving. Participants developed awareness content and designed activities before delivering them in community settings, putting their knowledge and communication skills into practice.

Field activities addressed sustainable farming, responsible bulky waste disposal and greener daily habits. Participants engaged workers, students, residents and children at Al Nahda Farms, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Al Forsan Mall, Mussafah and Abu Dhabi Children’s Library. These varied settings gave them experience in tailoring environmental messages to the interests and needs of each audience.

Tawa’aia forms part of Tadweer Group’s wider efforts to strengthen community participation in the circular economy.

This work complements Tadweer Group’s ambition to divert 80% of Abu Dhabi’s municipal solid waste from landfill by 2031, helping build public understanding of waste prevention, reuse and recycling.