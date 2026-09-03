Fujairah Chamber, UAE Chambers discuss mechanisms to support business sector

FUJAIRAH, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry discussed ways to strengthen new avenues of cooperation and mechanisms to empower the business sector, as well as economic and investment partnerships that support the emirate's investment environment.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by members of the Fujairah Chamber's Board of Directors and its Director-General.

The two sides reviewed future plans and directions aimed at attracting high-quality opportunities and developing strategies that keep pace with the UAE's development and sustainability aspirations.

Al Yamahi said Fujairah Chamber's commitment during its new 2026-2029 term focuses on continuing to develop the business environment and strengthening the Chamber's role as an active partner in opening new investment avenues regionally and internationally.

He highlighted the importance of exploring all means and opportunities to enhance the competitiveness of local products and address challenges facing entrepreneurs and investors.

Sultan Jemei Al Hindassi, Director-General of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the meeting represents an important step towards aligning visions and integrating efforts to support the investment ecosystem, serve the business community, empower investors and facilitate trade.

He added that the Chamber seeks to introduce innovative initiatives based on innovation and digital transformation by creating an integrated business environment and a genuine partnership that translates ideas into tangible programmes on the ground.