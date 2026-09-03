World Green Economy Summit 2026 calls for early registration

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The organisers of the 12th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) have highlighted the importance of early registration for attendees wishing to participate in the summit’s sessions.

The summit will be held on 21st and 22nd October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and is organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO).

WGES 2026 will feature high-level panel discussions, convening global decision-makers, project financiers, business leaders, investors, resilience and infrastructure experts, developers and key representatives from government, the private sector and academia.

The list of speakers at WGES 2025 includes Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Arshad Mansoor, President and CEO of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI); Anne Le Guennec, CEO of Veolia Water Technologies; Amel Chadli, President of the Gulf countries cluster at Schneider Electric; Mazin Khan, Chief Financial Officer of Masdar; Joan Larrea, CEO of Convergence Blended Finance; Priya Sarma, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing division across the GCC, Turkey, Pakistan and Bangladesh; and Najib Saab, Secretary-General of the Arab Forum for Environment & Development.

Held under the theme ‘From Success to Scale: Showcasing the Green Economy’, the summit reflects a pivotal shift in the global sustainability dialogue.

This year’s edition will showcase the most effective and innovative approaches to advancing the green economy, moving the conversation beyond the need for climate action to highlighting how the transition is already taking place and how it can be expanded more rapidly and effectively.

WGES 2026 will highlight four main thematic pillars: energy technology and infrastructure; business strategy and transition; water and food security; and finance. It will also explore three cross-cutting themes, comprising artificial intelligence, governance and economic system enablers.

The agenda of WGES 2026 includes sessions spanning a wide range of topics, including ‘Middle East Energy Storage Solutions’, which examines how the region is building the storage capacity needed to unlock the full value of its renewable energy generation; ‘Extending Dubai’s Leading Infrastructure Models to Global Markets’, exploring how Dubai’s utility and infrastructure expertise is being exported internationally; and ‘The Business

Case for Sustainability’, which looks at the financial evidence showing green revenues outpacing conventional business lines and the factors that distinguish companies embedding sustainability into core strategy, compared to those treating it primarily as a compliance requirement.

Other sessions include the ‘$7 Trillion Opportunity: Which Sectors are Winning and Why’, mapping the fastest-growing segments of the green economy and the conditions driving their expansion, and ‘Unlocking the Power of Innovative Solutions’, which explores how public and private capital are being combined to de-risk investment in a region characterised by large sovereign funds and active development banks.