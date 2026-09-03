Sharjah Parliamentary Summit holds workshops at SCC

SHARJAH, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Participants in the Sharjah Parliamentary Summit programme have completed a two-day educational visit to the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), gaining practical insight into parliamentary and institutional work.

Organised as part of cooperation between Sharjah Capability Development and SCC, the visit combined theoretical learning with practical exposure to the Council’s structure, committees, presidency and General Secretariat.

Participants learned about SCC’s establishment and legislative development, as well as the mechanisms for forming committees and defining their responsibilities.

They were also introduced to procedures for discussing general issues and draft recommendations, from proposing and examining topics to referring them to relevant committees, debating them and submitting recommendations.

The programme highlighted the role of study, dialogue and the exchange of views in parliamentary work.

On the second day, participants examined SCC’s legislative and oversight responsibilities, including procedures for discussing public affairs, reviewing policies and preparing, approving and submitting recommendations to relevant authorities.

The visit also provided first-hand exposure to the parliamentary working environment, helping participants strengthen their skills and readiness for future roles in parliamentary and institutional fields.

The initiative supports the Sharjah Parliamentary Summit programme’s objective of preparing young talent with the knowledge, awareness and practical experience needed to contribute effectively to institutional and community development.