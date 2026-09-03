SCI, SSSD discuss underprivileged families issue in Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), in cooperation with the Al Dhaid branch of Sharjah Charity International (SCI), reviewed the circumstances of a number of needy families in Al Dhaid during a coordination meeting with relevant entities.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation, assessing families’ social and economic circumstances and directing support according to individual needs to enhance stability and quality of life.

Participants discussed financial challenges and outstanding obligations facing some families, as well as mechanisms for conducting comprehensive case assessments and identifying appropriate interventions.

The meeting also explored joint community initiatives and ways to improve coordination among participating entities to ensure faster and more effective responses to families’ needs.

Alia Al Zaabi, Director of the Social Assistance Department at SSSD, said the department’s participation reflects its commitment to strengthening partnerships with charitable and community organisations and ensuring that assistance reaches those most in need.

She added that SSSD’s social assistance services are based on an integrated system of standards and regulations designed to respond to different economic and social circumstances.

Al Zaabi stressed that coordination among relevant entities is essential to improving the effectiveness of social and charitable work, exchanging expertise and developing initiatives that help families overcome challenges and strengthen their stability.