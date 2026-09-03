Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the importance of preserving the UAE’s heritage and passing it on to future generations, reflecting the leadership’s commitment to strengthening national identity and fostering a deeper connection with the nation’s history and legacy.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “The UAE’s heritage is a cornerstone of our national identity, and preserving it is a responsibility passed down through generations. We take immense pride in the rich legacy and deeply rooted values that have shaped our nation’s journey. We remain committed to safeguarding our heritage while harnessing innovation and technology to ensure its sustainability and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global model that honours its past while embracing the future.”

He added, “Guided by our leadership’s vision, the UAE has made its heritage an enduring source of inspiration for its development journey and future generations. ADIHEX reflects this approach by bringing together our rich cultural heritage with advanced industries and innovation, while providing a global platform for knowledge exchange and the continued development of the hunting and equestrian sectors.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan toured several national and international pavilions, accompanied by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, and a number of senior officials.

Held under the theme ‘A Legacy of Pride’, ADIHEX 2026 runs until 6th September.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the products, technologies and specialised solutions across hunting, equestrianism, falconry and outdoor activities.

He was also briefed on initiatives that support the preservation of cultural heritage and the use of advanced technologies to develop related industries.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan toured the pavilions of the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, ekthar, Bin Hayai Center for Houbara and Wild Rabbit Breeding, Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve, CARACAL, INPEX, UAE Biotech Research Center, Gulf Falcons and Sawari.

He was briefed on key initiatives, innovations and technologies in wildlife conservation, falconry and sustainable hunting.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted ADIHEX’s growing stature as an international platform that brings together experts, enthusiasts, companies and leading brands from around the world, while showcasing the UAE’s rich heritage and promoting knowledge exchange across hunting, equestrianism and falconry.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also commended the organisers for the continued development of ADIHEX, reflected in the scale of participation and the diversity of sectors and activities featured in this year’s edition.

The 23rd edition is the largest in ADIHEX’s history, occupying all halls and facilities at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi for the first time. Running for 10 days, the expanded edition reflects the exhibition’s continued growth in scale, participation and activities.

Organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX features 15 specialised sectors spanning hunting, equestrianism, falconry, heritage preservation, camping and outdoor activities, with broad participation from companies, organisations and specialised brands from the UAE and abroad.

The exhibition offers a diverse programme of cultural and heritage activities and interactive experiences, alongside the latest products, technologies and innovative solutions.