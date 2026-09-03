UAE relief mission departs for Nepal under UAE President’s directives

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an Emirati relief mission has departed for the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal to provide urgent humanitarian support to those affected by floods and landslides, which resulted in dozens of deaths, injuries and missing persons and caused extensive damage.

The dispatch of the mission comes as part of the UAE’s ongoing relief efforts in Nepal.

Pursuant to the directives of His Highness the President, the UAE allocated US$10 million to support those affected and dispatched two aid aircraft. The first carried 83 tonnes of food supplies and various shelter materials, while the second carried 45 tonnes of relief supplies, including basic food items, essential supplies and power generators.

The mission includes a team specialist team comprising members from the Joint Operations Command, the Dubai Police Search & Rescue Team, and the UAE Aid Agency. It includes experts in disaster relief operations, medical evacuation and first aid to strengthen humanitarian response efforts in affected areas, provide urgent medical assistance to the injured, and support search and rescue operations in coordination with the Nepalese authorities.

The US$10 million allocation forms part of the UAE’s efforts to support early recovery and stability and provide essential supplies and basic necessities to people of different age groups amid the difficult circumstances.

The UAE Aid Agency, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Kathmandu, is coordinating efforts with local authorities and relevant international organisations to ensure that relief assistance reaches all affected groups, including men, women and children, and to strengthen coordination of relief efforts in disaster-hit areas.

Nepal is one of several beneficiaries of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian initiatives in 2026, which have spanned 16 countries across four continents, reaffirming the UAE’s established humanitarian approach and its commitment to standing by affected peoples.

These efforts reflect the UAE’s leading global role in urgent humanitarian response, stemming from its commitment and active role in strengthening international solidarity, cooperation and humanitarian action, and providing support to peoples in times of crises and disasters.