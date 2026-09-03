International Affairs Office showcases AI-powered agricultural innovation at Africa Food Systems Forum 2026

KIGALI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court participated in the Africa Food Systems Forum 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda, where it showcased the UAE's efforts to advance AI-powered agricultural innovation through strategic international partnerships.

The IAO delegation highlighted three initiatives under the UAE–Gates Foundation Partnership on Agricultural Innovation: MaiWater AI, AIM for Scale, and AgriLLM.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate how artificial intelligence, scientific research, and international collaboration can help strengthen food security and support smallholder farmers.

During the Forum, the delegation presented MaiWater AI initiative, which combines artificial intelligence and hydrological science to improve basin-level water forecasting and planning.

The delegation also contributed to discussions on AIM for Scale, a UAE–Gates Foundation initiative helping governments scale evidence-based agricultural innovations through national systems, including AI-powered weather forecasting.

The International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence also presented AgriLLM, an open-source agricultural AI platform hosted by MBZUAI’s Institute for Agriculture and Artificial Intelligence that provides locally relevant tools for governments, researchers, extension services and farmers, with an AgriLLM-focused hackathon planned for November 2026 to encourage the development of new applications and use cases.

The International Affairs Office participation in Africa Food Systems Forum 2026 reflects its continued commitment to working with governments, research institutions and international partners to translate scientific research into practical solutions that strengthen agricultural resilience and contribute to more sustainable food systems.