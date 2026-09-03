Ministry of Economy and Tourism requires withdrawal of counterfeit goods within 24 hours under new regulations

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism highlighted the key provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law, which require suppliers to immediately stop selling or displaying adulterated, spoiled or counterfeit goods and withdraw them from markets and warehouses within no more than 24 hours of receiving notification from the Ministry or the competent authority, strengthening consumer protection, market integrity and the efficiency of oversight of commercial practices in the UAE.

This came during a media briefing organised by the Ministry today in Dubai to review the Executive Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2023 concerning Anti-Commercial Fraud, issued pursuant to Cabinet Decision No. 107 of 2026.

Safeya Al Safi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said the UAE has made significant progress in developing an advanced legislative and regulatory framework to combat commercial fraud and protect the rights of consumers and trademark owners.

She noted that the Regulations represent a new milestone in developing market oversight and keeping pace with modern forms of trade, including e-commerce.

Al Safi said the Ministry, in cooperation with local economic and supervisory authorities, conducted 10,023 inspection tours related to commercial fraud during the first quarter of 2026, resulting in the detection of 189 violations across the UAE.

The Regulations strengthen proactive oversight by regulating inspection procedures, detecting violations and dealing with adulterated goods, as well as governing the custody and destruction of seized items, data exchange between competent authorities and the application of administrative penalties, thereby enhancing compliance and deterring unlawful practices.

The Regulations require suppliers to notify all points of sale and entities supplied with the violating goods to withdraw them within 24 hours and to publicly announce the withdrawal within 48 hours in both Arabic and English. This period may be shortened if the goods pose a risk to human or animal health or safety, or to the environment.

The Regulations also govern procedures for recycling or destroying goods and for re-exporting eligible goods to the country of origin or exporting country within 30 days, in accordance with the prescribed controls.

They also set out conciliation and objection procedures, allowing a violator to object to a decision rejecting conciliation within seven working days, while the Ministry or competent authority must decide on the objection within no more than 10 working days.

The Ministry affirmed that the Regulations aim not only to impose penalties, but also to promote a culture of compliance, support compliant establishments, strengthen the confidence of investors and traders, and enhance the competitiveness of UAE markets.