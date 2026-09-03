Standard Chartered launches institutional Bitcoin, Ether spot trading in UAE

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Standard Chartered today announced the expansion of its institutional Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ether (ETH/USD) spot trading in the UAE through ‘Standard Chartered DIFC’ .

This makes Standard Chartered the first Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) to offer the capability in the market and the only global bank currently offering institutional digital asset spot trading in the region.

The move further broadens the bank’s regulated digital asset offering in the UAE by adding execution to its custody offering.

The capability enables eligible institutional clients to access deliverable Bitcoin and Ether spot trading through Standard Chartered’s electronic trading channels.

It is integrated into the Bank’s existing platforms, enabling clients to access crypto-asset trading through familiar FX interfaces.

Clients may settle trades with a custodian of their choice, including Standard Chartered’s digital asset custody solution that was launched in September 2024.

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan at Standard Chartered, said, “The UAE has developed a clear digital assets regulatory framework that supports institutional participation and innovation. Extending our Bitcoin and Ether spot trading capability to institutional clients is a significant step in broadening our regulated digital asset proposition in the market. By combining execution with secure custody, governance and the connectivity of a global bank, we are providing clients with a more integrated way to participate in digital asset markets.”

Christopher Parsons, Senior Executive Officer, Standard Chartered DIFC, said, “DIFC provides an established platform for international financial institutions to deploy global capabilities across markets. Extending our institutional digital asset trading capability through the Centre demonstrates the strength of that model, combining Standard Chartered’s global markets expertise and network with a regulated base from which we can serve clients across the region.”

Standard Chartered first introduced institutional Bitcoin and Ether spot trading through its UK branch in July 2025, becoming the first G-SIB to offer deliverable spot crypto-asset trading to institutional clients.

The UAE launch extends that established global capability into a market where the Bank has been building its institutional grade digital assets offering.