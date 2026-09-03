Sharjah Chamber celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

SHARJAH, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised a special celebration marking Emirati Women’s Day, held this year under the theme “We Emerge Stronger and Better”.

Held in cooperation with SCCI’s Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, the event honoured the contributions of Emirati women and recognised their increasingly influential role in the UAE’s development and economic growth.

It showcased Emirati women’s achievements and experiences across diverse creative sectors, while highlighting opportunities to further support their aspirations in entrepreneurship and innovative industries.

The celebration was attended by SCCI Board Members Halima Humaid Ali Al Owais and Raghda Hamad Omran Taryam, alongside Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

The event also brought together a group of the Sharjah Chamber’s female employees, as well as women entrepreneurs and designers affiliated with the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform.

The celebration’s agenda featured a specialised workshop titled “Impact Maker… A Model of Ambition, Confidence and Giving”, delivered by Aisha Saleh, Head of Festivals and Promotions at SCCI.

The workshop included an interactive discussion with Mohamed Ali Hilal Al Hazami, SCCI Board Member, focusing on the achievements of Emirati women and their impact on the family, community, and economy.

The discussion examined impact creation as a key dimension of women’s success. Mohamed Hilal stressed that meaningful impact is not limited to professional accomplishments, but extends to the ability to drive positive and sustainable change in the family, society, and workplace, while fostering values of ambition, self-confidence, and giving.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said the Sharjah Chamber continues to develop an integrated ecosystem to support and empower Emirati women through initiatives and programmes designed to expand their role in entrepreneurship and high-value economic sectors and create new opportunities for business growth and international expansion.

He highlighted SCCI’s business mission to the Republic of Korea and its programme of meetings and engagements through the Sharjah–Korea Businesswomen Forum 2026 as a clear example of its strategy to expand economic cooperation and create new market and partnership opportunities for Emirati women entrepreneurs.

The celebration programme included a series of interactive workshops offering hands-on experiences and introducing participants to new skills and ideas.

The sessions provided a platform for participants to discover their potential, explore their capabilities, and exchange experiences and insights, supporting the celebration’s broader goals of strengthening confidence and ambition and empowering Emirati women to continue creating meaningful and lasting impact.