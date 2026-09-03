Dubai Land Department launches AI-powered 'Initial Registration' platform for developers

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched the Initial Registration platform, integrating project registration, real estate transaction registration and escrow account management into a unified digital journey for developers.

Powered by artificial intelligence and process automation, the platform aims to improve efficiency and transparency while supporting Dubai’s growing real estate sector.

The launch aligns with the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of a new government framework aimed at enabling 50 percent of UAE government sectors, services and operations to operate through autonomous, self-executing artificial intelligence models, or Agentic AI, within two years.

The platform reduces repetitive data entry and document submissions while strengthening coordination between developers, DLD and banks managing escrow accounts. It also provides developers with a consolidated view of projects and real estate portfolios.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehi, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) at DLD, said, “The launch of the ‘Initial Registration’ platform represents an investment in the real estate sector’s efficiency and readiness for its next phase of growth.”

He added that deploying artificial intelligence and strengthening integration among stakeholders would enhance ease of doing business, transparency and governance while supporting investor confidence and Dubai’s long-term competitiveness.

The platform uses AI to read documents, including Emirates IDs, passports and sales contracts, automatically extract relevant information and populate fields. Standard transactions meeting business requirements can also be processed automatically, with eligible registration transactions approved upon submission.

It guides users to the appropriate procedure through a series of questions and allows missing information to be added without requiring applications to be resubmitted.

Its Project 360 feature provides an integrated view of unit status, escrow accounts, financial data and project records, along with early warning indicators to identify potential challenges and enable timely intervention.

Developers can also use a single account to manage multiple companies and projects, with defined user permissions and separate roles for submitting and reviewing transactions.

The platform forms part of DLD’s efforts to develop scalable digital infrastructure for the sector and supports the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.