Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi host signing of 'A Climate of Hope' at ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) hosted the signing of 'A Climate of Hope: The Rise of Abu Dhabi as a 21st Century Environmental Superpower' by Mohamed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of EAD’s Board of Directors, and British author Graeme H. Wilson at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026.

The book traces Abu Dhabi’s journey towards global leadership in environmental conservation and climate action, drawing on three decades of archival research and more than 100 interviews.

Al Bowardi, the book’s patron and author of its preface, reflects on the environmental legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and its continuation under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He writes, “Sheikh Zayed taught us to use the power of our example, rather than the example of our power.”

The book also highlights the continued environmental work carried out under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD’s Board of Directors.

Wilson said, “The late Sheikh Zayed is not only history's greatest philanthropist, touching the lives of billions of people, but our work has uncovered his deep convictions as a conservationist.”

He added that Al Bowardi’s guidance and support were pivotal in bringing the book to fruition.

A Climate of Hope examines six decades of Emirati environmental leadership, from Sheikh Zayed’s early international environmental engagement in 1972 to conservation initiatives, renewable energy development and diplomatic efforts supporting the global ivory trade ban and moratorium on commercial whaling.

It also highlights initiatives and institutions including the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund and Masdar, as well as the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).