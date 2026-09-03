Dubai Culture implements ‘Hidden Disabilities Sunflower’ programme

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) continues to strengthen accessibility and inclusivity across its cultural and heritage assets with the introduction of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme at Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum, and Etihad Museum.

By adopting the programme, Dubai Culture has become the first cultural institution in the emirate to implement this internationally recognised initiative, reflecting its commitment to advancing the objectives of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy and supporting the ‘My Community...A Place for Everyone’ initiative, which seeks to reinforce Dubai's position as a city that is welcoming and inclusive for People of Determination.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme is a leading global initiative that supports people living with non-visible disabilities and conditions, including autism, chronic pain, anxiety and memory impairments; it enables individuals to discreetly indicate that they may require additional assistance while preserving their privacy.

Dubai Culture's adoption of the programme forms part of its ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and welcoming cultural environment at Al Shindagha Museum and Etihad Museum, enabling visitors with hidden disabilities to engage confidently with exhibitions, programmes and creative experiences, while ensuring that all visitors can enjoy cultural experiences that accommodate their diverse needs.

To ensure a seamless and supportive visitor experience, Dubai Culture trained its visitor services team at Al Shindagha Museum and Etihad Museum in accordance with the programme's standards, equipping staff with the knowledge and skills to recognise and respond effectively to the needs of visitors with hidden disabilities. Visitors who would like to benefit from additional support during their visit may request the pins from the Visitor Centre, Information Desk and Ticketing Counters at both museums.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Hana Mohamed Ayoub, Promotions Section Manager within the Sales Department at Dubai Culture, said, "As the first cultural institution in Dubai to adopt the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower programme, we continue to advance the development of the emirate's cultural ecosystem while enhancing the quality of creative experiences across its assets. This milestone reflects our commitment to creating welcoming and inclusive cultural environments that provide equal opportunities for every member of the community to access and engage with cultural experiences.”

Dr. Hana added, "This achievement builds on our ongoing efforts to promote accessibility and inclusivity across our heritage destinations. We are committed to ensuring that Al Shindagha Museum and Etihad Museum serve as leading examples in adopting international best practices that support these values, reinforcing their role as vibrant educational and creative destinations and interactive community spaces that welcome everyone and enrich their cultural and learning journeys. Initiatives such as this further strengthen the role of culture as a bridge that connects communities."