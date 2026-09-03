Ajman Transport Authority organises 'Community Sustainability' initiative to test vehicle carbon emissions

AJMAN, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority organised the “Community Sustainability” initiative, targeting members of the community by providing free carbon emissions testing for vehicles under the slogan “For Sustainable Mobility, For a Greener Future.”

The initiative aims to enhance environmental awareness, promote sustainable mobility concepts, and contribute to reducing emissions in line with the UAE’s sustainability and quality-of-life objectives.

The initiative witnessed the participation and engagement of several entities, including the Department of Economic Development, Ajman Business Women Council, Department of Human Resources, Ajman Accountability Authority, Ajman Statistics Centre, Department of Digital Ajman, and the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, reflecting the importance of integrated institutional efforts in supporting environmental and community initiatives.

Ammar Al Shaer, Director of the Investment Department, stated that the organisation of the “Community Sustainability” initiative comes as part of Ajman Transport Authority’s efforts to implement impactful initiatives that enhance social responsibility and reinforce sustainability concepts by encouraging vehicle owners to test their vehicles’ carbon emissions and assess their environmental efficiency.

He added that the initiative contributes to promoting a culture of sustainable mobility and raising awareness of the importance of environmental conservation, while supporting efforts to reduce emissions and enhance quality of life in the Emirate.

Ajman Transport Authority reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the implementation of initiatives that support environmental sustainability and strengthen the participation of the community and government entities in achieving a greener and more sustainable future.