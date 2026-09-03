Ajman Department of Tourism expands international reach through Central, Eastern Europe roadshow

AJMAN, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media is strengthening the emirate’s presence in international tourism markets by participating in a promotional roadshow across Central and Eastern Europe, organised by Fischer from 30th August to 4th September.

The participation forms part of the Department’s strategy to diversify source markets, strengthen international partnerships, and position Ajman as a distinctive destination combining authentic cultural experiences, natural attractions, modern hospitality and leisure.

The roadshow covers four cities — Prague, Katowice, Bucharest and Budapest — bringing together tourism destinations and leading travel industry stakeholders.

Through direct engagement with travel agencies, tour operators and tourism partners, the Department is exploring opportunities for new partnerships, strengthening trade relationships, and expanding Ajman’s reach across promising European markets.

Throughout the roadshow, the Department will showcase Ajman’s diverse tourism offering, including its cultural and heritage attractions, natural landscapes, hospitality sector, family experiences and leisure offerings.

The programme provides a platform to highlight experiences tailored to different visitor segments and strengthen Ajman’s inclusion within regional and international travel programmes.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said, “Our participation in this roadshow reflects our commitment to expanding the emirate’s international reach and building deeper, sustainable relationships with travel and tourism partners across priority markets. Central and Eastern Europe presents valuable opportunities for growth, and this platform enables us to showcase Ajman’s distinctive tourism proposition while developing partnerships that broaden our visitor base and support the continued competitiveness of the emirate’s tourism sector.”

The participation forms part of the Department’s wider approach to market diversification and international tourism development through targeted roadshows, trade engagement and strategic partnerships.

These efforts support greater awareness of Ajman across priority markets, strengthen international visitor flows, and reinforce the emirate’s position as an attractive and sustainable tourism destination.