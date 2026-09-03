National Guard Commander visits German Federal Police commands, units

BERLIN, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Megren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, visited a number of German Federal Police (Bundespolizei) commands and units during his current visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, as part of a programme aimed at strengthening security cooperation and exchanging expertise between the two sides.

The visits included the Directorate of Readiness and Rapid Response Police (Direktion Bundesbereitschaftspolizei) and the Aviation Group in Blumberg, the Federal Police Inspectorate in Frankfurt, and the Federal Police Inspectorate at Berlin Airport.

During the visits, the National Guard Commander was received by a number of command and group directors and heads of inspectorates, who briefed him on the roles and responsibilities of their units and their key duties within the German Federal Police.

Al Ameri reviewed the work of the units and their capabilities in the fields of readiness, rapid response, aviation and security operations.

He was also briefed on their working methods, training programmes and operational coordination mechanisms.

The visits included exchanges of expertise and experiences and discussions on a number of issues of mutual interest, with the aim of benefiting from best practices and experience in security operations.

The visits form part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the National Guard and the German Federal Police and expand the exchange of expertise and knowledge, supporting capability development and enhancing joint security operations.