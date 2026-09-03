UAE Biotech Research Centere showcases animal cloning successes at ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Biotech Research Center (UAEBRC) is showcasing some of its leading experiments and achievements in animal cloning during its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026), reflecting the development of its research and technological capabilities in the field.

Dr. Afra Al Dhaheri, Veterinarian Doctor at the Centre, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Centre has successfully cloned camels from several breeds, including those used for beauty contests, riding and milk production.

She said the number of cloned camels has exceeded 500 as part of the Centre's efforts to advance cloning technologies and apply them across various fields.

She added that the Centre has expanded its experiments to include the cloning of other animals, including goats and Arabian wolves, noting that cloning Arabian wolves forms part of efforts to conserve endangered animals.

Al Dhaheri said the Centre has successfully produced around 28 clones of Arabian wolves, while the total number of clones of other species has exceeded 40.

Regarding goat cloning, Al Dhaheri said the Centre cloned a breed with high milk productivity, producing more than 14 litres per day, with the aim of increasing the breed's population and using it for natural reproduction and milk production.

She said goat's milk has high nutritional value, particularly due to its high protein and low fat content, enhancing its potential use in food and health applications.

Al Dhaheri said the Centre's participation in the exhibition gives visitors an opportunity to learn about its latest animal cloning experiments and highlights research and technological efforts to preserve livestock and endangered animals, while developing breeds with distinctive characteristics.