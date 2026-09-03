UAE participates in 118th Arab Economic and Social Council in Cairo

CAIRO, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Economic and Social Council of the League of Arab States held its 118th ministerial session today, attended by Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Arab economy ministers, and representatives of member states, with the participation of the United Arab Emirates.

The Council discussed a number of economic and development issues, including support for the Palestinian economy, Arab food security, and follow-up on the implementation of the Arab Program for Sustainable Food Security, the 2020-2030 Arab Sustainable Agricultural Development Strategy, the Arab Strategy For Sustainable Management Of Pastoral Resources 2020-2040, and the Arab Aquaculture Strategy 2018-2037.

The Council also discussed an Arab strategy to support labour inspection bodies and prepare labour markets during the recovery and reconstruction phase in the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as support for the Industrial and Commercial Institute to strengthen the export sector in the Republic of Yemen as part of its reconstruction and economic recovery plan.

Discussions covered topics proposed for inclusion in the economic and social dossier of the Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level during its 35th regular session, as well as Arab-international cooperation in social and development fields, reports and resolutions of specialised Arab ministerial councils and technical and permanent committees, and follow-up on Arab efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

The Council also reviewed developments related to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and the Arab Customs Union, which are among the key issues regularly included on the Economic and Social Council's agenda.