Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has visited the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026) at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, and reviewed the largest edition of the event, showcasing hunting, equestrianism, falconry, and heritage preservation while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's role in promoting cultural cooperation among all nations.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the exhibition's expanded scope and enhanced programme, reflecting its role as a global platform that brings together exhibitors, enthusiasts, and experts while celebrating Emirati heritage and innovation.