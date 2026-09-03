UAE President receives credentials of newly appointed ambassadors

Abu Dhabi, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the credentials of a number of newly appointed ambassadors to the UAE, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

His Highness the President welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in their roles in strengthening relations between the UAE and their respective countries. He affirmed that UAE authorities would provide them with the necessary support to facilitate their missions and enable them to carry out their duties and responsibilities successfully.

His Highness the President received the credentials of His Excellency Abdallahi Kebd, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; His Excellency Umid Shadiev, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan; His Excellency Lee Won-ik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea; His Excellency Anand Amgalan, Ambassador of Mongolia; His Excellency Thoriq Ibrahim, Ambassador of the Republic of Maldives; His Excellency Catalino Kijiner, Ambassador of the Republic of the Marshall Islands; His Excellency François Guillaume II, Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti; His Excellency Dr Tobias Tunkel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany; His Excellency Guy Rodrigue Dikayi, Ambassador of the Gabonese Republic; His Excellency Søren Jacobsen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark; His Excellency Rik Van Droogenbroeck, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium; His Excellency Ernestas Mickus, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania; His Excellency Emiel de Bont, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; His Excellency Bernd Alexander Bayerl, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria; His Excellency Fergal Mythen, Ambassador of Ireland; Her Excellency Marie Audouard, Ambassador of the French Republic; Her Excellency Geraldine McCafferty, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; and Her Excellency Sabina Stadler, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia.

The new ambassadors conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the greetings of their respective leaders and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

In attendance were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; and a number of officials.