AFP Global News Director to discuss developments shaping journalism at Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Phil Chetwynd, Global News Director of Agence France-Presse (AFP), will participate in the Arab Media Summit 2026, organised by the Dubai Press Club from 15 to 17 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Chetwynd will take part in a session examining the evolving landscape of journalism amid global developments. The discussion will explore the changing role of journalism in navigating an increasingly complex environment and the broader forces shaping the media landscape.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of Dubai Press Club, said: “Phil Chetwynd brings to the Arab Media Summit a perspective shaped by decades of journalism across different regions and some of the world’s most diverse news environments. His extensive international experience will enrich the dialogue at the Summit and offer valuable insights into the global media landscape. His participation reflects our commitment to bringing together leading voices from across the regional and international media community to exchange ideas, share experiences and advance dialogue on the future of the industry.”

Phil Chetwynd, Global News Director of Agence France-Presse (AFP), said: “I am delighted to be taking part in these important discussions about the future of the media at such a pivotal time."

Chetwynd has served as AFP’s Global News Director since January 2019, having previously been the agency’s Global Editor-in-Chief at its Paris headquarters. During a journalism career spanning more than 25 years, he has worked across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, undertaking assignments in more than 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, North Korea and the United States.