Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026). The 23rd edition is being held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, under the theme A Legacy of Pride.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled reviewed the latest products and innovations showcased by national and international pavilions participating in the exhibition across hunting, equestrian sports, falconry and heritage activities, in addition to initiatives and projects aimed at preserving cultural heritage and safeguarding enduring Emirati traditions for present and future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled underscored the exhibition’s role in preserving the values of national identity and reinforcing the importance of cultural heritage among youth, while serving as a bridge connecting generations and a platform for cultural exchange among different peoples and cultures.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Abdulla Mubarak Al Mheiri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group.

The exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. This year’s edition brings together 2,405 leading companies, exhibitors and brands from the UAE, and more than 70 countries across 15 sectors related to hunting, equestrian sports, and outdoor sports and leisure activities. The exhibition also features live heritage demonstrations, interactive experiences, falcon and camel auctions, and traditional arts and crafts markets.