Dubai Land Department launches AI-powered Initial Registration platform for real estate developers

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched the ‘Initial Registration’ platform to streamline the developer journey and integrate project registration, real estate transaction registration and escrow account management. By deploying artificial intelligence, automating processes and delivering more efficient and transparent digital services, the platform supports the sector’s readiness for growth and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global destination for real estate investment.

The launch of the platform aligns with the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai of a new government framework aimed at enabling 50% of UAE government sectors, services and operations to operate through autonomous, self-executing artificial intelligence models (Agentic AI) within two years.

The ‘Initial Registration’ platform was launched during a ceremony at Grand Hyatt Dubai, attended by DLD’s Acting Director General and CEOs, alongside officials and representatives from the public and private sectors. The ceremony featured a presentation introducing the platform, its key features and how it works, followed by a discussion of its services and capabilities to enhance the developer experience and streamline transactions.

By bringing developers’ core operations into a connected digital journey, the platform reduces repetitive data entry and document submissions while strengthening coordination among developers, DLD, and banks managing escrow accounts. It also provides a consolidated view of projects and real estate portfolios, helping developers monitor their businesses and make decisions based on clearer, more integrated data.

Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehi, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) at Dubai Land Department, said: “The launch of the ‘Initial Registration’ platform represents an investment in the real estate sector’s efficiency and readiness for its next phase of growth. As the market expands and its needs evolve, we continue to develop a digital ecosystem that enables developers to manage their projects and complete transactions more effectively, combining faster service delivery with accurate data and effective oversight. By deploying artificial intelligence and strengthening integration among stakeholders, we are enhancing the ease of doing business and reinforcing transparency and governance, building investor confidence and supporting Dubai’s long-term competitiveness.”

AI streamlines procedures

The ‘Initial Registration’ platform uses artificial intelligence to read documents, including Emirates IDs, passports and sales contracts, extract relevant data and populate fields automatically, reducing manual data entry and improving accuracy. These capabilities enable automated processing of standard transactions that meet requirements, with registration transactions that comply with business rules eligible for approval upon submission.

The platform also guides users towards the appropriate procedure through a short series of questions. It allows them to provide missing information while keeping the transaction open, reducing the need to resubmit applications with minor omissions and making the process simpler and clearer.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the launch, Mustafa Al Rifai, Senior Manager at Dubai Land Department and the official responsible for the new system, said the platform reduces data-entry operations by up to 80%.

He said transactions that previously took around 30 minutes to register can now be completed in less than five minutes, reducing transaction completion time by up to 80%.

Al Rifai added that communication and transaction follow-up between developers and DLD have been integrated into the platform, reducing the need to visit government departments, make telephone calls or send emails.

‘Project 360’ provides a consolidated view of each project, covering unit status, escrow accounts, financial data and project records, alongside early warning indicators that help identify challenges and enable timely intervention.

Greater clarity across procedural stages and responsibilities further strengthens coordination between developers, DLD and banks managing escrow accounts. Data can also be reused across connected systems, helping reduce discrepancies between sales, escrow account and ownership records while improving monitoring and oversight.

Through a single account, developers can manage multiple companies and monitor real estate projects, with defined user permissions and separate roles for submitting and reviewing transactions. This helps organise workflows and strengthen internal oversight.

Implementation and user training were carried out in phases to prepare users and test workflows ahead of full rollout. The platform aims to increase first-time application acceptance rates, reduce follow-up enquiries and minimise manual data entry, helping accelerate transaction completion and improve the developer experience.

Al Rifai told WAM that more than 1,500 real estate developers will benefit from the transition to the new platform.

He said major developers will be targeted first due to the volume of their transactions and will receive practical training on the system over a period of two to three weeks. The remaining developers will then be trained and onboarded in batches of between 50 and 100 through successive weekly phases until all developers have migrated to the new platform and the previous system is phased out.

Al Rifai said the current rollout represents the first phase of the system’s development, while the second phase will include further integration with other systems, as well as improvements and upgrades to additional platforms.

The launch of ‘Initial Registration’ forms part of DLD’s efforts to build scalable digital infrastructure that accommodates growth in transactions and projects. It supports the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing a competitive real estate environment driven by innovation, efficient services and integrated data.