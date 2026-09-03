Over 2,000 athletes from 90 countries to compete in AJP Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is set to host the AJP Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 from 4th to 6th September at Mubadala Arena, with more than 2,000 male and female athletes representing 90 countries taking part in the event, sponsored by EDGE Group.

The championship is one of the key events on the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour calendar this season and will feature broad participation across amateur, masters, youth and professional divisions.

Competitions will begin on 4th September and continue for three days, further underscoring Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for jiu-jitsu and a meeting point for leading athletes from around the world. The AJP Tour calendar confirms that the continental championship will take place at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi from 4th to 6th September 2026.

The championship forms part of a series of international events organised by the AJP Tour across different continents, aimed at expanding participation in jiu-jitsu, strengthening the sport’s global presence, and providing athletes of various categories and levels with more opportunities to compete according to the highest organisational and technical standards.

Meanwhile, the AJP Tour’s international activities will continue with the Argentina National Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026, scheduled for 5th September at the Youth Olympic Park in Buenos Aires. The event will feature both Gi and No-Gi competitions, reflecting the expanding reach of the AJP Tour and its ability to stage simultaneous events across different continents.

Both championships are sponsored by EDGE as part of its support for AJP Tour programmes and events, contributing to the growth of the sport, supporting athletes and further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s presence on the global jiu-jitsu map.

Mohammad Zayd Eagleton, Operation Manager of AJP, said that the strong participation in the Asia Continental Championship reflects growing international confidence in AJP competitions and Abu Dhabi’s ability to attract leading athletes from around the world.

“The participation of more than 2,000 male and female athletes from 90 countries in the Asia Continental Championship confirms the global standing Abu Dhabi has achieved in jiu-jitsu. It also reflects the continued success of the AJP Tour’s strategy to build a competition ecosystem spanning different continents and providing athletes with continuous opportunities to compete and develop according to the highest standards,” he said.

Al Bahri added, “The staging of the continental championship in Abu Dhabi alongside the Argentina National Championship demonstrates the global reach achieved by AJP competitions and our ability to engage new jiu-jitsu communities around the world.

“We value EDGE’s sponsorship and support for these championships. This partnership represents an important contribution to the AJP Tour’s journey and its efforts to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as the global capital of jiu-jitsu and expand the sport’s reach worldwide.”

He affirmed that the AJP Tour continues to develop its global calendar and enhance the technical and organisational standards of its championships, creating greater opportunities for athletes of different nationalities and age groups and contributing to the sustainable growth of jiu-jitsu worldwide.

The Asia Continental Championship will take place from 4th to 6th September in Abu Dhabi, while the Argentina National Championship will be held on 5th September in Buenos Aires.