Egypt approves execution plan for international bond issuances up to $3 billion

CAIRO, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM)-- The Egyptian Cabinet has greenlit measures for the Ministry of Finance to issue up to $3 billion in international bonds throughout fiscal year 2026/2027.

This move aligns with state strategy to cover budget funding gaps, broaden currency and financing options, and lower refinancing exposure.

An official release noted that the framework encompasses conventional debt securities, alternative financial mechanisms, and credit-guaranteed Panda bonds. Issuance amounts and schedules will depend on international investor interest, global market dynamics, and input from appointed lead arrangers and financial advisers.