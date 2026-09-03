UAE, Sri Lanka expand tourism cooperation to support long-term growth

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE and Sri Lanka met to explore deeper investment ties, smooth travel flows, and share best practices in hospitality and hotel management.

The discussions took place at the ministry's Dubai offices between Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath.

Bin Touq emphasised the UAE's dedication to broadening economic and tourism relations. He identified tourism as a vital engine for economic collaboration, pointing out that the UAE hosted more than 43,333 Sri Lankan guests in the first five months of 2026, building on 153,430 visitors logged in 2025.

Both ministers pointed to the 107 direct flights connecting the two countries every week as clear proof of their robust trade and travel links.