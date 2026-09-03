RTA upgrades Al Qiyadah Intersection, cuts peak waiting times by 15%

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) initiated a series of traffic improvements at Al Qiyadah Intersection to improve movement towards Abu Hail and Salah Al Din Streets.

The works included adding a new lane from Al Ittihad Road for traffic heading from Dubai towards Abu Hail and Salah Al Din Streets, alongside upgrades to the intersection layout and traffic signals — improving traffic flow and easing vehicle movement along Al Ittihad Road and the surrounding network.

The upgrade forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to develop the road network and enhance its efficiency, keeping pace with Dubai’s urban and population growth and rising traffic volumes, while strengthening the network’s capacity to meet both current demand and future growth.

The improvements included a new left-turn lane from Al Ittihad Road onto Abu Hail Street towards Salah Al Din Street, created by utilizing parallel parking spaces and part of the central median, thus increasing traffic capacity and improving the intersection’s operational efficiency.

These upgrades will streamline movement between the local road network and the main Al Ittihad Road corridor, while improving traffic flow at the surrounding approaches and exits. RTA expects improvements to increase the intersection’s capacity and cut waiting times by up to 15% during peak periods, easing congestion and delivering a smoother experience for road users.

The works also included recalibrating traffic signal timings to suit the new lane configuration, together with paving and rehabilitation works covering sections of the road and pavements, as well as concrete barriers associated with the improvements. These measures will enhance traffic management at the intersection and improve access to and from surrounding roads.

RTA also added new parking spaces along Abu Hail Street and installed lighting poles at existing parking areas, making better use of available space while improving service levels and infrastructure in the surrounding area.

The upgrades at Al Qiyadah Intersection are particularly important given its location on Al Ittihad Road, one of the principal corridors serving traffic between Dubai and Sharjah. The intersection also plays a key role in distributing traffic among several major streets in Deira, notably Abu Hail Street, Salah Al Din Street and Al Quds Street.