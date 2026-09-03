ROX begins ADAMAS vehicle production in Abu Dhabi, advancing emirate’s automotive manufacturing ambitions

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- ROX has completed its Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre in Abu Dhabi and commenced local vehicle production, with the first three ROX ADAMAS vehicles carrying the “Made in the Emirates” mark rolling off the production line. The milestone marks a new stage in the company’s localisation and expansion in Abu Dhabi.

The new facility builds on the partnership between ROX and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), supporting ROX’s plans to localise its operations across supply chains, technology and design, while contributing to the development of an integrated automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

The development is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology under the umbrella of the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative and supports the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, “Operation 300Bn”, which seeks to strengthen the country’s position as a leading global destination for the industries of the future.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “The UAE has strengthened its leading position on the global manufacturing map by building a competitive industrial ecosystem based on innovation and advanced technology, while reinforcing its position as an attractive destination for high-value investments and future industries.”

Al Nowais said: “The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with its partners, continues to develop a flexible, growth-enabling industrial environment that supports global companies in localising their operations, transferring knowledge and technology, and developing integrated supply chains. This contributes to enhancing In-Country Value, increasing the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE, and creating high-quality opportunities for Emirati talent.”

“The start of production of ROX Adamas vehicles in Abu Dhabi reflects the objectives of national initiatives such as Operation 300bn and Make it in the Emirates, and demonstrates the UAE’s ability to attract and localise advanced industries, spanning production and assembly, design, research and development, and artificial intelligence applications.”

The new facility is expected to provide an initial production capacity of 20,000 vehicles in 2027, with plans to increase this to 300,000 vehicles annually by 2030, serving the needs of the domestic market while supporting exports to regional and international markets.

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “ROX’s progress in Abu Dhabi is a clear example of how industrial investments can translate into local production, deeper industrial capability and global growth. By anchoring more of its manufacturing and value chain in the emirate, ROX is contributing to an automotive ecosystem designed to support localisation, strengthen supply chains and enable exports. Abu Dhabi gives manufacturers the infrastructure, connectivity and partners to establish, scale and compete globally from a single base.”

The facility covers 10,000 square metres within the industrial ecosystem of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, supporting efforts to localise high-value industries and develop national manufacturing capabilities. The facility enables the local sub-assembly of more than 80 types of vehicle components, alongside complete vehicle assembly, calibration, rain testing, road testing and final inspection before delivery. The facility also strengthens ROX’s local manufacturing capabilities and deepens its connection to Abu Dhabi’s automotive sector, including capabilities across engineering, advanced materials, technology, talent and supply chains.

Jarvis, Founder and CEO of ROX, said: “The opening of the new manufacturing centre represents an important step in ROX’s journey and a starting point for expanding our presence from Abu Dhabi into international markets. We look forward to establishing the UAE as a key part of our global growth journey and building a company that the UAE can be proud of and that contributes to its economic ambitions.”

This step forms part of ROX’s plans to localise its operations in Abu Dhabi, which were announced alongside the establishment of its global headquarters in the emirate, strengthening its presence and supporting the expansion of its operations there. Since establishing its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi last year, ROX has continued to develop its operations in the emirate, culminating in the start of local vehicle production and marking a new stage in the company’s journey.

ROX also unveiled its AI LAB and Design Studio in Abu Dhabi, supporting previously announced plans to develop its design and R&D capabilities in the emirate. The AI LAB will serve as a base for the development of the ROX AGENT AI platform, while the Design Studio will bring together designers from the UAE, China and around the world.

ROX plans to unveil its first UAE-designed vehicle in Abu Dhabi in March 2027. The Abu Dhabi Edition will be developed through ROX’s global design network and will incorporate influences inspired by Emirati culture.

ROX is working to establish an integrated vehicle development ecosystem that brings together technology, design and manufacturing within a single base. The Design Studio’s first project reflects this integration through the development of the “ROX ADAMAS – Abu Dhabi Edition” in collaboration with the Design Commission – Abu Dhabi and Al Khaznah Leathers, with a design inspired by Khoos, the traditional Emirati craft of weaving palm fronds.

The company also announced the launch of the second season of GRAND TOUR, with two vehicles from the initial batch of UAE-manufactured ADAMAS preparing to depart Abu Dhabi on a journey across Africa, covering Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania, before reaching Casablanca, Morocco. The two vehicles will carry the “Made in the Emirates” mark as they travel through a diverse range of markets and operating environments. The journey reflects ROX’s expansion into global markets from its growing production base in Abu Dhabi, while showcasing the capabilities and performance of UAE-manufactured vehicles across diverse international markets.

The company’s expansion reflects Abu Dhabi’s approach to supporting industrial growth by establishing production capabilities locally and enabling manufacturers to access advanced infrastructure, integrated supply chains, specialised talent and global markets that support business growth and international expansion.