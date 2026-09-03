Japanese firm showcases 500-year-old Samurai armour at ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Japanese company Marutake Industry, which specialises in traditional armor manufacturing, showcased a traditional Samurai armour dating back approximately 500 years at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026.

The armour highlights the fine craftsmanship, inherited traditional techniques, and cultural symbolism associated with Japanese armormaking throughout history.

Yuichi Oiyama, Business Development Manager at Marutake Industry, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the armour dates back to the 16th century and carries deep cultural and symbolic value, adding that such pieces were crafted exclusively for kings, commanders, and generals.

Oiyama emphasised that Samurai armour transcends its functional role as protective gear, serving as a symbol of luck, prosperity, and status, while representing a prized heritage item for families.

Detailing the ornate features, Oiyama explained that the gold leafing symbolises luxury and high status. Three elements on the armour represent falcon wings, symbolising power and authority, while the number three signifies good luck in Japanese culture. The dragon motif symbolises good fortune, with its wings representing ascension, ambition, and prosperity.

Crafted using traditional methods without machinery, the handcrafted suit weighs over 20 kilogrammes and incorporates iron plates, gold leaf, deer hide, silk threads, horsehair, and wood across its chest, sleeves, arms, and headgear.

The iron face mask alone takes around a month to forge using high-level artisanal skills, silk threads, and horsehair. Samurai wore it in battle to conceal their age as a strategic protective measure. The iron and metal helmet weighs approximately 10 kilograms, reflecting the precision and heavy craftsmanship of traditional Samurai armour.