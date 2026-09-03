Sharjah Ruler approves raising decent living standard to AED20,000

SHARJAH, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved raising the standard of decent living for employees of the Sharjah Government to AED20,000 per month, at an annual cost exceeding AED1.187 billion, effective from September.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah’s approval also includes raising the standard of decent living for families receiving social support from the Sharjah Government to a minimum level. The decision will benefit 6,652 families, at an annual cost of AED 195,130,164.

Following approval, the standard of decent living for Sharjah Government retirees has been raised to the minimum level, benefiting 2,251 retirees, at an annual cost of AED113,056,572.

The approval also includes raising the standard of decent living for retirees from outside the Sharjah Government under the “Supplementary Grants” scheme to the minimum level. The decision will benefit 5,300 citizens at an annual cost of AED 159 million.

The approval also includes raising the standard of decent living for employees of the Sharjah Government, benefiting 17,776 employees, at an annual cost exceeding AED 720 million.

H.H. also directed a 50% reduction in fees for services related to marine vessel berths, with the remaining 50% to be collected for the benefit of fishermen’s societies. This aims to preserve the berths, regulate their use, ensure their sustainability and availability to eligible fishermen and users, and enable fishermen’s societies to fulfil their role in managing and maintaining these facilities and providing related services.

This came during a phone-in on the “Al Khat Al Mubasher” (Direct Line) programme, where H.H. explained: “We worked as quickly as possible to finalise and approve an increase in the minimum standard of decent living for beneficiaries of social support, Sharjah Government retirees, citizens who are retirees from outside the Sharjah Government, and Sharjah Government employees. We approved these increases immediately after they were prepared, and there will be no employee whose salary does not increase, including those with high salaries. We have prioritised those in need, who are the categories covered by the approval, as those with high salaries, thankfully, have the means. This work took up all of Wednesday and was completed at 2:30 am on Thursday. Today, we held a productive session, completed all these matters, and linked these approvals to the financial budget. God willing, joy will reach all Sharjah Government employees. A study is currently under way to increase the salaries of the higher-paid categories, and it will be reviewed next week. The allocations for all salaries will be increased. We have observed that salaries in the governments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai are good, and we are moving forward with them, as we are all in one ship protected by Almighty Allah.”

H.H. added, "We hope that, following these changes, God willing, every citizen will organise their affairs and avoid taking on unnecessary loans. When a person turns towards saving and frugality, many aspects of their life will improve. We hope that all our sons and daughters will raise their children well. No one should think that we do not notice how they raise their children. We observe every Emirati child from birth until they grow up, and we have not and will not abandon them. When someone asks me how much institutions dedicated to raising and nurturing children and young people cost, I tell them that I spend on raising, educating, entertaining, and keeping my sons and daughters occupied with everything beneficial. All these sports and cultural facilities are funded from the budget, and we have been investing in our children in these fields for around 52 years.”

Ruler of Sharjah concluded his remarks by emphasising that good upbringing must be accompanied by wisdom, kindness, and the preservation of dignity.