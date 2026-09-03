AFP Documentary to explore realities of reporting from Gaza at Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the second day of the Arab Media Summit 2026 in Dubai, Agence France-Presse (AFP) will screen its documentary ‘Inside Gaza’, offering a first-hand account of the realities and challenges of reporting from Gaza amid the conflict.

The documentary, featuring AFP journalists and photographers who have worked in Gaza, explores the challenges of reporting from the ground, from intense fighting and communications disruptions to maintaining coverage and getting stories out to the world.

It also examines the personal toll of covering a conflict while living through it, as journalists balance their professional responsibilities with concerns for their own safety and that of their families.

Phil Chetwynd, Global News Director of Agence France-Presse (AFP), said: "Inside Gaza is a tribute to journalists on the ground in danger zones all over the world who risk their lives to gather information in an impartial and ethical way. It also highlights the bravery and professionalism of so many Palestinian journalists who tried to tell the story in the territory under impossible circumstances."

‘Inside Gaza’ became the first French documentary to qualify for Oscar consideration after winning Best International Feature at Doc Edge, an Academy Awards-qualifying film festival in New Zealand.

The screening is part of the Summit’s programme exploring the realities of journalism and the challenges facing media professionals working in conflict zones.

‘Inside Gaza’ will be screened at venues around the world, from Japan to Switzerland, as part of its Oscar campaign. Details of upcoming screenings are available on the film’s official website: www.insidegaza-film.org.