Crown Prince of Fujairah receives ambassadors of India, Cuba

FUJAIRAH, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, separately received Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, and Norberto Carlos Escalona Carrillo, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the UAE, at his office in the Emiri Court.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the two ambassadors, who called on him to offer their greetings, and wished them success in carrying out their duties.

During the meetings, they exchanged views on issues of shared interest and discussed ways to further develop bilateral relations and cooperation across various fields.

The two ambassadors expressed their pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Fujairah and their appreciation for the warm welcome, praising the significant development witnessed by the Emirate of Fujairah across various sectors.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah.