Hazza bin Zayed visits 23rd ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), held under the theme A Legacy of Pride, and organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with Emirates Falconers’ Club. The exhibition is taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 6 September 2026.

During his tour, H.H. visited the pavilions of various national and international exhibitors and reviewed products, technologies, innovations and experiences across hunting, equestrianism and falconry, as well as initiatives and efforts aimed at environmental conservation and the preservation of cultural heritage.

H.H. was also briefed by representatives of participating entities and exhibitors on key projects, innovations and solutions aimed at advancing sectors related to hunting, equestrianism and falconry in line with the latest international practices, while preserving the authenticity and significance of traditional sports and pursuits within Emirati society.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition reflects the UAE’s commitment to preserving national heritage and strengthening its presence across society, in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to safeguard national identity, reinforce authentic Emirati values and pass them on to future generations.

H.H. commended the exhibition’s continued development and the broad local and international participation in this year’s edition, praising the efforts of the organisers and participating entities in delivering a holistic experience that brings together Emirati cultural heritage and innovation, while keeping pace with advancements in practices and technologies related to hunting, equestrianism and falconry.

Sheikh Hazza was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Zayed bin Mansoor bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Chairperson of the UAE Biotech Research Center; Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group; Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; and several officials.

The 23rd edition is the largest in the history of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which launched in 2003, in terms of exhibition space and participation. Spanning 107,000 square metres, it has brought together 2,405 exhibitors and brands from 71 countries across 15 sectors, including hunting, equestrianism, falconry, camels, salukis, handicrafts, environmental conservation and cultural heritage, among other related sectors.