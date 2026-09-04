Brazil threatens reciprocal measures in response to European trade restrictions

SAO PAULO, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) — The Brazilian government said on Thursday it could take reciprocal measures against the European Union in case negotiations to reverse the bloc’s ban on animal products from the South American nation do not lead to "a satisfactory outcome."

Brazilian agriculture ministry said Thursday that it would consider reciprocal measures if a satisfactory solution is not reached.

“Brazilian authorities expressed their indignation at the lack of dialogue before the measure was adopted,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the suspension “does not match the depth of the strategic partnership between Brazil and the EU.”

The European Union suspended imports of animal goods from Brazil, including beef, poultry, eggs, and honey, starting September 3, 2026.The block on imports was triggered by new EU rules regarding the control and use of antimicrobial substances in livestock production.

The bloc announced in May that Brazil would be removed from its list of countries authorized to export certain animal products to the bloc, arguing that Brazil had failed to provide sufficient guarantees that its livestock production meet EU standards against antibiotic growth promoters and other restricted drugs.