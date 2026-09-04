Russia's industrial exports up to $58.8 bn in 1H — Industry Minister

MOSCOW, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia’s non-resource non-energy industrial exports rose to $58.8 billion in the first half of the year, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"According to the plan, this year we must reach a total non-resource non-energy export volume of $155.25 billion, with industrial sectors accounting for $116.95 billion of that amount. In the first half of 2026, industrial non-energy export increased to $58.8 billion," he said as quoted by TASS.

Alikhanov named chemical products, particularly mineral and chemical fertilizers, metallurgy and precious metals, light industry, pharmaceuticals, perfumes, and cosmetics, among the key sectors driving the growth in manufactured goods exports.

"I would also like to note that we are on track to achieve all the targets set under the national project. Moreover, export support centers, overseen by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry with the support of the Russian Export Center, have now been integrated into the unified exporter support system. This will allow us to work more effectively with regional exporters," the minister added.

Russia increased its non-resource non-energy exports by 11% last year, establishing itself as a reliable supplier of high-tech products, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported earlier.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the EEF in 2026 is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People."