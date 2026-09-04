UAE, US discuss promoting tolerance, coexistence, dialogue

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), received Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting explored the strategic partnership between the UAE and the US and its continued growth across various fields. The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation and coordination to advance mutual interests and promote security, stability and peace in the region and around the world.

The two sides discussed efforts to promote tolerance, coexistence and intercultural and interfaith dialogue, and strengthen international cooperation to counter extremism, hate speech, antisemitism, intolerance and discrimination. They also stressed the importance of dialogue and mutual respect in fostering understanding and building bridges between peoples and communities.

Dr. Al Nuaimi affirmed that the UAE has a firmly established approach based on tolerance, coexistence, human fraternity and respect for diversity, and believes in the importance of dialogue and communication in strengthening understanding among peoples and cultures. He stressed the need to continue joint efforts to counter hate speech and extremism and consolidate the values of peace and mutual respect.

The meeting also covered regional and international issues and developments of mutual interest, with both sides emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, de-escalation efforts and enhanced security and stability, as well as working towards sustainable peace that benefits the peoples of the region.