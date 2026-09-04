UN Peacekeeping Chiefs Workshop concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations Peacekeeping Chiefs Workshop concluded today in Abu Dhabi after being hosted by the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, over five days. It brought together senior chiefs from the police and military components of UN peacekeeping missions, alongside representatives of the United Nations and the Ministry of Interior.

Discussions centred on stepping up the performance, efficiency, and responsiveness of police components in peacekeeping operations, particularly in addressing security and humanitarian challenges. The workshop also provided a platform for participants from various UN missions to share expertise, successful practices, and operational experience.

Key topics included performance assessment for formed police units and individual police officers, permanent police capabilities, knowledge management and guidance, emergency planning, and operational challenges. Participants also examined institutional performance development, performance indicators and measurement tools for UN police, and closer coordination between police and military components.

These discussions sought to improve the readiness of police components and their capacity to respond effectively to the evolving demands of peacekeeping missions.

The workshop came to a close with a set of outcomes and recommendations aimed at advancing peacekeeping operations, building the capabilities of UN police personnel, and supporting international peace and security.