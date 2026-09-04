UAE National Orchestra opens second season with three Emirati world premieres

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra, the country’s official national orchestra, will open its second season with To This Land, We Belong, an ode to the UAE featuring three world premieres by renowned Emirati composers Khalid Nassir, Ali Kano, and Fayez Al Saeed, with words by acclaimed Emirati poet, Arif Al Khajah.

The concert will be performed on 18th September at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi and 20th September at Dubai Opera, drawing on the nation’s landscape, musical heritage and history.

The concert places music created in the UAE at the heart of the Orchestra’s return to the stage. It sets the stage for Season Two, Symphony On … And the Journey Continues, which will bring together new music, major international repertoire, guest artists, and collaborations across a programme running through to 2027.

The opening concert presents three world premieres commissioned by the UAE National Orchestra, each by an Emirati composer and offering a distinct perspective on the UAE, its land, its people, and the experiences that connect them.

The concert will begin with The Founder’s Journey by Emirati composer Khalid Nassir, inspired by the journey and philosophy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

This is followed by Homeland Melodies, a concerto grosso by Emirati composer Ali Kano, who turns to the landscapes and musical heritage of the Emirates and places oriental instruments at the centre of the Orchestra.

For the final composition, Lightning, Thunder & Longing, Emirati composer Fayez Al Saeed draws on Emirati, Arabic, and international musical traditions to set words by acclaimed Emirati poet Arif Al Khajah. Performed by the UAE National Orchestra and Choir, the opening concert is an exploration of memory, identity and belonging across time.

The UAE National Orchestra’s second season will bring an expanded programme of original compositions, guest artists, collaborations and musical experiences to audiences across the UAE.

Building on its successful inaugural season, the Orchestra will continue to commission and perform new music alongside Arabic and Western repertoire, while bringing together musicians, composers and artists from different traditions.

In addition, the UAE National Orchestra has a range of major collaborations with performances at Dubai Opera’s Gala Concert celebrating the venue’s 10th Anniversary in September, the opening of Abu Dhabi Festival in October, and performances bringing the magical world of Harry Potter™ to audiences through the concert series in February. Each partnership will introduce audiences to different programmes and ways of experiencing the Orchestra, contributing to a particularly varied season.

The season reflects the UAE National Orchestra’s ambition to build an orchestra that is rooted in the UAE and open to the many communities that call the country home.

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “Opening Season Two with three world premieres by Emirati composers, commissioned by the UAE National Orchestra, reflects what we want this Orchestra to be: a place where music from this country is created, heard and carried forward.

This season takes that further through new collaborations and more opportunities to reach audiences across the country. We want people to discover something new, feel that this is their Orchestra, and recognise something of the UAE in the music they hear.”

Raff Wilson, Artistic Planning Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “For Season Two, we will be taking audiences on a journey across different musical worlds. They will hear iconic works by Mohammed Abdel Wahab and Mozart, explore Arabic and Western musical traditions, and discover the joy of live music through storytelling. Alongside this, original compositions will create opportunities to hear music in new and unexpected ways. What excites me most is giving audiences the opportunity to keep discovering the distinctive sound of this Orchestra.”

Ahmed Farag, Conductor of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “Opening Season Two with three world premieres is an exciting moment. For audiences, it means hearing something completely new, while for the musicians, there is something special about being the first to bring a new composition to life. It has been a great privilege to work with Khalid Nassir, Ali Kano, and Fayez Al Saeed and share the story of the UAE through music.

By placing oriental instruments at the heart of the Orchestra throughout this programme, we are also giving audiences a very different listening experience, uniting sounds and instruments that might not normally be heard side by side.”

The season overview for September to December 2026 includes the following programmes:

• To This Land, We Belong commissioned by the UAE National Orchestra as an ode to the nation, celebrating its founding, landscapes, musical heritage and history.

• Mozart’s Greatest celebrates the genius of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, bringing together three of his most iconic works.

• An Evening of Mohammed Abdel Wahab is a tribute to the “Musician of Generations” Mohammed Abdel Wahab, the legendary composer, musician, and innovator who transformed the landscape of Arabic music.

• Harmony featuring Naseer Shamma & Richard Dubugnon explores what happens when Arabic and Western musical traditions meet on equal ground for a shared exploration of harmony, dialogue and discovery.

• Once Upon a Tune brings Sergei Prokofiev’s beloved musical tale, Peter & The Wolf, to life as part of the Orchestra’s family series, inviting young listeners to discover the instruments of the Orchestra through character, movement and suspense.

• Winter Concert celebrates the season with a magical blend of its best-loved songs and brings festive traditions from around the world together in an evening of music, memory and togetherness.