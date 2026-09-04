UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad invites communities to help shape this year’s celebration

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- As preparations begin for the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, communities across the seven Emirates are invited to take part in the Eid Al Etihad Workshops, a touring series of community gatherings bringing together creativity, crafts, and stories into this year’s celebration.

Taking place from 10th to 24th September, these gatherings will offer the people who call the UAE home an early opportunity to contribute to the journey towards the 55th Eid Al Etihad. Through storytelling and creative exploration, participants will come together to share the experiences and memories that matter to them. Their contributions will help inform and enrich this year’s celebration, ensuring it reflects the people, perspectives and sense of belonging that make the UAE home.

Eight workshops will take place over 15 days across the UAE, beginning in Fujairah, including Qidfa, on 10–11 September, followed by Ras Al Khaimah on 12 September, Sharjah on 13th September, Ajman on 14th September, Umm Al Qaiwainu on 15th September, Dubai on 18–19 September, Al Ain on 20–21 September, and concluding in Abu Dhabi on 23–24 September.

Registration for the workshops is at bit.ly/JoinEE55. Everyone is encouraged to share the registration link and invite members of their communities to take part in the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, and registration will remain open until 8th September 2026.

Commenting on the approach behind this year’s community workshops, Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs of the 55th Eid Al Etihad, stated, “Eid Al Etihad is a celebration we all share, and our communities should have a place in shaping how we celebrate it. Through the Eid Al Etihad Workshops, we’re bringing people together to share their ideas, get creative and contribute in their own way. It’s about coming together, listening to one another and seeing what we can create when we celebrate our UAE together. We’re excited to see the ideas and creations that come from these workshops and to make them part of this year’s celebration.”