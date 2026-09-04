Noura Al Kaabi attends 55th Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders’ Meeting

KOROR, Palau, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Noura bint Mohamed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, participated in the 55th Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders’ Meeting, held from 30th August to 4th September 2026, in Koror, Palau.

Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Surangel Whipps Jr., President of Palau and Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, and extended their best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the peoples of the Pacific states.

For his part, President Whipps Jr. conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as his best wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

Addressing leaders and representatives of the Forum’s 18 member countries and territories, Al Kaabi delivered the UAE’s national statement, noting that the UAE would continue building on the progress achieved in UAE–Pacific relations over the last two decades. She highlighted the strength of these ties in areas such as climate resilience, energy transition, marine and water conservation, and people-to-people exchange.

Al Kaabi participated in the Leaders’ Ascent Dialogue on Climate-Smart Investment, held on 1st September 2026, on the sidelines of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting. The Dialogue, chaired by President Whipps Jr., formed part of regional preparations for Pre-COP31 in Fiji and Tuvalu and COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, bringing together Forum partners to advance climate-smart investment, particularly in renewable energy and climate resilience.

PIF leaders welcomed the UAE’s partnership with the region and commended its contributions to renewable energy, digitisation, and capacity-building in climate resilience. They also recognised the legacy of COP28, including the UAE Consensus, the agreement reached by 198 Parties to usher in a new era of climate action, and the country’s continued work on practical, inclusive, and investment-driven climate action.

In addition to meeting with President Whipps Jr., Al Kaabi held bilateral meetings with Pacific leaders, including Hilda Heine, President of the Marshall Islands; Wesley W. Simina, President of the Federated States of Micronesia; Lord Fatafehi Fakafānua, Prime Minister of Tonga; and Ralph Regenvanu, Minister for Climate Change Adaptation of Vanuatu and Head of the Vanuatu Delegation.

Al Kaabi also held constructive discussions with foreign ministers from across the region, including Sakiasi Ditoka, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Fiji; HRH ʻUlukalala, Crown Prince and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tonga; Ricky F. Cantero, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Micronesia; and Rick Houenipwela, Foreign Minister of the Solomon Islands.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the UAE hosted a dinner attended by heads of delegation from across the Pacific Islands Forum. In his remarks, President Whipps Jr. thanked the UAE for its partnership and the support it has extended to the Pacific region for nearly two decades, conveying the appreciation of the people of Palau and the wider Pacific region.

As part of her participation in the PIF Leaders’ Meeting, Al Kaabi also engaged with Pacific leaders, regional business delegations, and representatives of UAE companies, including Dalil Technologies, Etihad Rail, and UXE Security Solutions, to explore opportunities for cooperation and investment across priority sectors, such as energy, advanced technology, digital transformation, connectivity, logistics and financial services.

Al Kaabi was accompanied by Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Qattam Alzaabi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of the Philippines and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Palau, and Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.