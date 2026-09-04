M42 makes ADIHEX debut, spotlighting environmental intelligence

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, is participating for the first time at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), taking place until 6th September 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

At ADIHEX, M42 is spotlighting its growing work in environmental intelligence and how advanced science, AI and data can generate insights that support public health, environmental resilience and community wellbeing.

At the centre of M42’s participation is RASID, an AI-powered platform that measures a city’s health by transforming wastewater sample analysis into hyper-localised and predictive city health intelligence.

Developed in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC), the platform is designed to help authorities detect emerging public health risks through wastewater analysis across 100 testing sites in Abu Dhabi, predictive analytics and AI-supported insights that inform data-driven decision-making.

Eng. Abdulla Hassan Al Muaini, Executive Director - Central Testing Laboratory, said, “Strengthening Abu Dhabi’s quality infrastructure means continually evolving how we understand and respond to the factors that shape community wellbeing and quality of life. Through our work with M42 on RASID, we are bringing together complementary expertise in environmental monitoring, science and technology. ADIHEX is an opportunity to demonstrate the value of this collaborative approach and its contribution to a healthier, safer and more resilient Abu Dhabi.”

Operational since 2022, the RASID Laboratory has analyzed more than 75,000 wastewater samples across the UAE, covering more than 400 chemical and biological analytes. This work has created one of the region's largest wastewater surveillance datasets, offering a clearer view of public health, environmental quality and community trends.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer, M42, said, "Our environment tells us a great deal about the health and wellbeing of our communities. By interpreting these signals, we can generate actionable intelligence that supports earlier, more informed decision making. At ADIHEX, we are demonstrating how the full power of M42’s intelligence infrastructure and capabilities can advance human, animal and environmental health to support the UAE’s growth, resilience and prosperity."

Unlike traditional environmental monitoring, which typically provides a snapshot at a particular point in time, RASID is designed for continuous, population-level monitoring. Its AI models analyse large wastewater datasets to determine a city’s health by creating an AI-generated risk score for all threats, use predictive analytics to forecast risk and support with source identification to help channel resources and response.

Visitors can explore M42's environmental intelligence capabilities at Stand A-001 & A-003, located in the Preservation of Environment & Cultural Heritage section at ADIHEX 2026. In addition to RASID, M42 will also be showcasing its other capabilities that are advancing innovation in health for people and the planet, including specialist clinical care, genomics and digital health.