Etihad, ROX sign MoU to explore collaboration across travel and mobility

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways and ROX, an AI technology company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential collaboration, initially focusing on ROX’s Africa Grand Tour S2.

Under the MoU, the Etihad brand will be featured on the Africa Grand Tour S2 vehicle, with the two brands also collaborating on mutually agreed co-branded content, storytelling and marketing activities around the initiative. The initiative also provides a potential platform to connect air travel with mobility and destination experiences across Africa.

ROX’s Africa Grand Tour S2 is a long-distance overland journey across Africa featuring the ROX ADAMAS, designed to showcase the vehicle across diverse destinations and driving environments while creating stories around mobility, exploration and travel. The initiative provides a natural starting point for Etihad and ROX to consider how air travel, ground mobility and destination experiences could be brought together through content and storytelling.

The MoU was signed during the opening of ROX’s Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre in Abu Dhabi. Beyond the Africa Grand Tour, it also provides a framework for the companies to consider areas of mutual interest around mobility, future travel experiences, lifestyle innovation, technology and destination-based mobility.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “The Africa Grand Tour is an interesting starting point, bringing together travel, mobility, destinations and storytelling in a way that could create opportunities for both brands.

"From Abu Dhabi, Etihad connects people to a growing global network, and we are always interested in new ideas that can enhance how people experience the places they travel to. This MoU gives us the opportunity to assess where there may be a natural fit with ROX and what a future collaboration could look like.”

Yan Feng, Chief Executive Officer of ROX, said, “ROX was founded with a vision of developing intelligent mobility solutions that connect people, technology and destinations in new ways. The Africa Grand Tour is an exciting starting point, and we look forward to exploring the wider possibilities that this collaboration could unlock across intelligent mobility, travel and lifestyle.

"The meaning of adventure lies in going beyond. Etihad Airways connects the sky, while ROX explores the land. Both brands believe that the journey itself is a way of life. We look forward to this collaboration opening the door to a wider world for more people.”

Both headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etihad and ROX see potential for their respective capabilities and brands to complement one another, beginning with the Africa Grand Tour S2.