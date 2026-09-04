EDGE completes acquisition of Brazilian Aerospace Engineering Specialist AKAER

ABU DHABI, 4th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Following the announcement by EDGE Group and AKAER of the signature of the share purchase agreement at a ceremony in July, EDGE has now completed the acquisition of AKAER, with all customary conditions precedent fulfilled.

"The completion of this acquisition marks an important milestone for EDGE in Brazil. We look forward to AKAER’s continued contribution to Brazil's defence ecosystem and to the strength its engineering talent brings to EDGE's capabilities across the Group," said Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group.

As part of the transaction, EDGE also announced a minority equity stake which will be held by SIATT, reflecting the corporate structure agreed for the acquisition to preserve AKAER's status as an Empresa Estratégica de Defesa (EED).

The transaction expands EDGE’s investment in Brazil and strengthens the country’s local defence industry, advancing strategic technologies and technological sovereignty. It also supports the creation of direct and indirect employment opportunities, as well as the development of national skills and capabilities.

AKAER will provide EDGE with an established engineering base in Brazil and a highly qualified multidisciplinary team covering the entire product lifecycle, from project design through to industrialisation.

AKAER already works closely with EDGE on the development and industrialisation of unmanned systems, delivering significant results and establishing a strong foundation for further integration across the Group.